Senegal health authorities adopt measures to contain spread of coronavirus

Senegal has so far seen four people contract the novel coronavirus, with one patient cured and soon to be released from hospital, according to the health ministry. In the capital of Dakar, medical staff at the Fann hospital have implemented systems for handling new coronavirus cases and say they are confident and ready to deal with an epidemic. FRANCE 24's Emmanuelle Landais, Sarah Sakho and Elimane Ndao filed this report from Dakar.

