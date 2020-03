Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 07:26 Hits: 8

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there had been no violations of the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, as part of the agreement with Russia, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/07/turkish-defence-minister-sees-no-violations-of-ceasefire-in-syria039s-idlib---anadolu