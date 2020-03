Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 05:43 Hits: 7

SYDNEY: Australian health authorities said on Saturday (Feb 7) they had closed a clinic and were contacting around 70 patients of a doctor who has been diagnosed with coronavirus after recently returning from the United States. The Melbourne-based general practioner returned to Australia on Feb 29 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-australia-clinic-doctor-positive-12512268