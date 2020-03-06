The good election consequences keep on coming from Virginia: Now, affordable insulin

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 23:40 Hits: 6

Since Virginia elected a trifecta of Democratic leadership in 2019 (a General Assembly and Senate to go with the governorship), amazing progress has been made, demonstrating just how vital it is that to take care of politics at home and downballot. This week, Democratic state Rep. Lee Carter celebrated the passage of HB66, which caps the co-pay for insulin products at $50 for a one-month supply. "It's almost impossible to overstate how big of a deal this is. It's *HUGE*," Carter tweeted.

The bill as passed by the Assembly originally capped the price at $30, but was amended in the Senate. Carter urged his colleagues to pass the amended bill because it is still the lowest price ceiling any state in the nation has imposed on insurers for insulin. Illinois and Colorado both have co-pay caps of $100 on a month's supply.

Insulin prices have surged nationally over the past decade, simply because drug makers could charge more for the necessary and life-saving drug. They've got a captive audience, but patients have been going without nonetheless or rationing, or trying to find cheaper alternatives. That includes Virginian Josh Wilkerson, who died of a stroke last summer at age 27. He was a Type 1 diabetic, and had to resort to an over-the-counter insulin substitute after aging out of his father’s insurance plan.

Unfortunately, Carter's bill doesn't help the uninsured, but it will prevent many more premature deaths.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1925126