Coronavirus prompts White House to mull economic stimulus plan ... for Trump's hotels

In order to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus, the White House is considering what economic chief Larry Kudlow called a "timely and targeted" intervention in the form of a tax deferment for the cruise, travel, and airline industries. “Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance,” Kudlow told Fox Business, adding, “We don’t want to act prematurely.”

Absolutely, Larry. Whatever you do, don't try to get out in front of this crisis. Take a breath, and let it unfold a bit.

According to The Washington Post, it’s not yet clear whether Trump’s own hotels would benefit, but White House officials don’t appear to be ruling it out.

Perhaps we should consider it a step in the right direction that the White House appears to know something is happening and it's not good. Maybe Trump will stop encouraging people to go to work after they've contracted the coronavirus. Or maybe that's a little too much to ask.

Kudlow rejected the idea that the economic fallout would be widespread, even as many economists suggest that's plausible and some signs of panic appear to be settling in among investors.

But the travel and tourism industry—and hotels!—that's an area of concern for the White House. Hmm. So even as a broader stimulus plan doesn't appear in the offing yet, a more "micro" approach is.

“We would prefer a targeted approach, a rather micro approach,” Kudlow said. “Let’s think about individuals who might lose paychecks because they have to stay home if they get the virus. Let’s think about small businesses that might get hurt by this.”

There's a lot of people who stand to lose paychecks here and the White House should be moving with urgency to help all of them, not just a select few who happen to work in the very industry from which Trump derives his wealth.

