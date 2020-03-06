Gov't reports economy created 273,000 new jobs in February. U3 steady at 3.5%; U6 rises to 7%

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 14:00 Hits: 7

The government reported Friday that the economy generated 273,000 new seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs February, 228,000 in the private sector, 45,000 in the public sector. The headline unemployment rate—labeled U3 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics—remained unchanged at 3.5%. Another measure called U6 gauges not just unemployment but underemployment and discouraged workers, those who have looked for a job in the past year, but not recently. Many economists consider U6 a better measure of the labor market’s well-being than U3. It rose in February by 0.1 to 7%. Last month it rose 0.2.

This marks the 113th consecutive month of job growth and 128 months of economic expansion. The BLS revises its count for each of the previous two months to include data that were unavailable when the original job reports for those months were released. It also makes annual revisions that sometimes show big disparities between the revised count and the originals. For January, the count was revised from 225,000 to 273,000 and for December from 147,000 to 184,000. About half those new jobs fall into the low-wage category.

There are no obvious impacts on jobs in the report from the spread of the coronavirus. But since the survey takes place around the 12th of the reporting month, that lack of impact is no surprise. Next month could very well be very different.

Because Donald J. Trump and his minions love to talk about what a great, “best ever” economy he has presided over—never mentioning that he inherited one in 2017 that looked a whole lot different than the one ongoing disaster Obama inherited in 2009, when hundreds of thousands of workers were losing their jobs every month. Although it’s hardly the only economic contrast putting the lie to Trump’s braggadocio, it’s worth noting that in President Obama’s final three years in office the annual average was a gain of 2.73 million new jobs. Under Trump, the annual average has been 2.14 million Which means that under Obama’s last three years in office, 1.77 million more jobs were generated than have been under Trump’s three years in office.

The bureau reported that average wages for all workers rose in February by 9 cents an hour to $28.52, and wages for production and nonsupervisory workers rose by 8 cents an hour to $23.96. Over the past 12 months, wages have risen 3%, but the current inflation rate is 2.49%. So while wages have finally been rising, factoring in inflation shows workers treading water.

If you want a big picture historical look at “real” (that is, inflation-adjusted) average income, here’s a chart from Advisor Perspectives providing that for the past 55 years:

Click here for a larger, more readable chart.

Here are more data from the February jobs report:

The civilian workforce fell in February by 60,000 after rising by 209,000 in January.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 63.4%. The employment-population ratio fell to 61.1% in February.

Unemployment rates differ by race and sex. (February percentages in bold; January percentages in [brackets and italics].) Adult men: 3.3% [3.3%]; Adult women: 3.1% [3.2%]; Whites: 3.1% [3.1%] ; Blacks: 5.8% [6.0%]; Asians: 2.5% [3.0%]; Hispanics: [4.3%]; American Indians: Not counted monthly.

Hours & Wages:

• Average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose in February by 9 cents an hour to $23.96

• Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls in February rose 7 cents an hour to $28.52 • Average work week for all employees on nonfarm payrolls rose 0.1 to 34.4 hours in February.

• The manufacturing work week in February rose 0.2 to 40.7 hours.

Februaryjob gains and losses for selected categories:

: 54,000 °: 56,500: 41,000: 15,000: -3,300: -4,000: 26,000: 51,000: 4,000: -7,000: 42,000: 4,000: 45,000

Here's what the seasonally adjusted job growth numbers have looked like in the previous decade compared with this February’s gain of 273,000 jobs: February 2010: -92,000 February 2011: 212.000 February 2012: 262,000 February 2013: 278,000 February 2014: 166,000 February ​2015: 271,000 February 2016: 263,000 February 2017: 188,000 February 2018: 406,000 February 2019: 1,000

The bureau uses the Current Employment Survey of 142,000 business establishments at 689,000 individual worksites in its count of how many jobs are created each month and derives the unemployment rate from the Current Population Survey of 60,000 households. Since the final day of each survey falls around the 12th of each month, this month’s data actually measures jobs gained in the first part of February and the last part of January.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1924108