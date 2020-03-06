In bizarre tweet, Colorado Republican threatens Biden and Beto with an assault rifle in his hand

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 19:15 Hits: 6

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District is a special kind of stupid. This is a man who voted against the coronavirus funding on Wednesday, because … well, maybe Mr. Buck believes he can defend himself from COVID-19 with a gun. In a video Buck tweeted out this morning, he threatens former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke for wanting to “take everyone’s AR-15s.” In the video, filmed presumably in the congressman’s office, Buck stands before a decoratively painted AR-15 hanging on the wall and says, “I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke. If you want to take everyone’s AR-15 in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C., and start with this one?” Then he takes the gun off the wall, holds it, and says, “Come and take it.”

Here’s a reminder of how dumb and terrible the man who retired from the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado back in 2001 under a cloud of rumors of malfeasance actually is. Mr. Don’t-Tread-On-Me was sued in 2005 for violating American citizens’ constitutional rights, after he seized the tax information of over 5,000 people in a raid during his time at the Colorado district attorney’s office.

The internets didn’t take too kindly to this kind of chicken hawk bullying, and the ratio Buck got was something to enjoy.

cc @SecretService@CapitolPolice@FBI Could you please go to @RepKenBuck office and have a Ã¢Â�Â�chatÃ¢Â�Â� with him that this kind of overt threat is impermissible pursuant to: 18 USC Ã�Â§351 Nor is it covered by the Ã¢Â�Â�speech & debate clauseÃ¢Â�Â� or the Ã¢Â�Â�first amendmentÃ¢Â�Â�.https://t.co/6RkRAGTkMmpic.twitter.com/uZ8hWUKEV1 March 6, 2020

How terrible is @RepKenBuck? In 1990 Ken's daddy got him a Sweetheart Deal working in the Colorado US Attorneys Office as the Chief of the Criminal Division. After a bunch of unethical behavior while there, he was reprimanded and forced out. #BuckIsADumbFuqk March 6, 2020

Hey, I was just saying that!

When others served in the military, Ken hid out. But he would send our sons. He is a chicken hawk. Very brave with other peopleÃ¢Â�Â�s children. March 6, 2020

Aren’t they all. Just the worst kind of coward: a rage-filled one. And then some more amusing replies.

Congressman, thank you so much for offering to turn in your gun! March 6, 2020

And Ken doesn’t really seem to be much in the way of an AR-15 owner.

I like how you swung that around and pointed it at the camera holder. First rule of gun safety- point it at someone. March 6, 2020

Violating one of the 4 main gun safety rules to own the libs... Duck! pic.twitter.com/XBKXVCedEB March 6, 2020

And finally, a word in the style of Ken’s president.

Many many people are saying that Ken Buck should be launched into space. March 6, 2020

