Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 13:51 Hits: 3

Austrian authorities have extradited a Tajik asylum seeker to Tajikistan on Dushanbe's request despite warnings from activists that the man may face torture and an unfair judicial process there.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/austria-extradites-tajik-asylum-seeker-ignoring-activists-warnings/30472355.html