Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 17:35 Hits: 4

During a town hall on Fox News Thursday night, Trump once again alluded to the idea that Biden is unfit for office. While the lies about the Bidens and Burisma will likely continue,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/why-these-experts-are-sounding-the-alarm-about-trumps-mental-health-but-not-bidens/