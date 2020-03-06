Indonesia's tin miners who slave away for the world's computer and phone giants

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:44 Hits: 5

On the island of Bangka, in Indonesia, men dig tirelessly at the face of a giant mine. They're searching for tin, a metal worth as much as gold to them. The island supplies a quarter of global production, feeding the needs of computer and mobile phone giants. Located east of Sumatra, Bangka was once an island paradise but has now become a gigantic surface mine. Official mining companies rub shoulders with thousands of illegal miners, risking their lives in the hope of a lucky break. It's also an environmental catastrophe, with lagoons now devoid of marine life. Our team reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200306-reporters-indonesia-s-tin-slaves-bangka