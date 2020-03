Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:59 Hits: 3

AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - The latest deal between Russia and Turkey to curb fighting in Syria's northwest means little to Abu Ali.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/07/039what039s-the-point039-war-weary-syrians-see-no-hope-in-putin-erdogan-deal