Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:35 Hits: 4

A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for US$2 billion (1.5 billion pounds) to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-2-billion-needed-to-develop-covid-19-shot--says-epidemic-response-group-12511156