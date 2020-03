Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:27 Hits: 3

The presidents of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement which may end fighting in northern Syria, now in its ninth-year of conflict. But critics are skeptical the truce will last.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0306/Russia-Turkey-truce-in-Syria-Just-time-for-fighters-to-rest?icid=rss