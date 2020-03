Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 14:50 Hits: 5

Technological change does not follow its own direction, but rather is shaped by moral frames, incentives, and power. If we think more about how innovation can be directed to serve society, we can afford to worry less about how we should adjust to it.

