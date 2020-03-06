The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump signs emergency coronavirus spending bill

On Friday morning, before heading down to Florida for some golf time, impeached president Donald Trump signed the $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency spending bill Congress passed this week. The bill has $7.7 billion in new funding, more than six times the $1.25 billion the Trump administration was requesting 10 days ago.

More than $400 million will be disbursed to states in the next month, with a minimum of $4 million sent to every state. The spending bill also replaces the $37 million that the administration had diverted from the low-income energy assistance program, which provides funds for poor people to keep their homes heated. It also restores funding to an Ebola response fund that the administration was diverting money from. The spending package provides more than $3 billion for research and development of testing, vaccines, and treatments; more than $2 billion for federal, state, local, and tribal governments for preparation, prevention, and response efforts; nearly $1 billion for the purchase of medical supplies and drugs and for community health centers; and $300 million for the federal government to purchase vaccines and provide them to individuals free of charge. It also includes a $500 million authorization for a telehealth program under Medicare that will allow patients to receive treatment in their homes.

