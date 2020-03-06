Ocasio-Cortez urges Democrats to support the nominee, period

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 16:50 Hits: 5

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Bernie Sanders’ most prominent surrogates, says she will vote for Joe Biden if he is the Democratic nominee and urged Democratic voters to unite when the primary process is done."I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is," she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday evening. She wants the same commitment from Biden supporters should Sanders get the nomination. "I think it's a two-way street. I've been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie's the nominee they won't support him and the other way around," she continued. "Right now, November, you know, this is more important than all of us and we really need to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump at the polls assuming—and knowing—how insane it's going to get between now and then."

It is going to be insane. Senate Republicans are already sharpening their hearing knives for but-her-email redux on Biden and Burisma. It would be very helpful if Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, along with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took a walk over to the Senate to talk to Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr to have a little discussion about the myriad hearings that could be taking place in the House if necessary, but don't count on it.

We also know that the Russians are at it again, that "Russia-linked social media accounts are posting about the same divisive issues—race relations, gun laws and immigration—as they did in 2016." They've also gotten better, and trickier, at it says University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Young Mie Kim. Kim’s research concerns media and politics in the age of data-driven digital media. "For normal users, it is too subtle to discern the differences," Kim said. "By mimicking domestic actors, with similar logos (and) similar names, they are trying to avoid verification."

So the message AOC is sending is particularly important, and it's fantastic that she's the one saying it. There's far too much at stake for a 2016 repeat.

