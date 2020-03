Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 09:30 Hits: 5

At least 18 people have been hospitalized in Kabul after a gunman opened fire at a ceremony attended by several high-level officials, including Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who escaped unharmed.

