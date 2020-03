Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 09:52 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has fixed April 17 to hear the Inland Revenue Board's (IRB) application to obtain a summary judgement in its suit against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to recover RM1.69bil in unpaid income tax.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/06/high-court-sets-april-17-to-hear-irb039s-bid-to-recover-rm169bil-in-unpaid-taxes-from-najib