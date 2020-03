Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

The decision to award a conservationist with the Nobel Peace Prize came as a surprise in 2004. Yet it underlined the role of Wangari Maathai’s Green Belt Movement in building a peaceful and self-sustained society.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wangari-maathai-the-outspoken-conservationist/a-52448394?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf