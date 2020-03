Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 06:12 Hits: 3

A member of France's National Assembly has been hospitalised in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, the lower house of parliament said in a statement on Thursday, as the French president warned the public to prepare for an "inevitable" epidemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200306-french-lawmaker-hospitalised-as-macron-warns-coronavirus-epidemic-inevitable