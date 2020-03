Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 06:52 Hits: 5

Saint-Etienne reached their first French Cup final in 38 years with a dramatic 2-1 win over title holders Stade Rennais on Thursday thanks to a stoppage-time strike from midfielder Ryad Boudebouz.

