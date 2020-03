Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 09:09 Hits: 11

PETALING JAYA: A parishioner from a Catholic church has been tested positive for Covid-19, says the Chancery of the Catholic Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/06/catholic-church-member-in-puchong-tests-positive-for-covid-19