Category: World Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 08:57 Hits: 6

Four fugitive suspects go on trial in the Netherlands on Monday charged with the murder of 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 which was shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-mh17-trial-to-start-without-russian--ukrainian-suspects-12509636