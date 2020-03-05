Alabama man is hours away from execution, despite evidence that may exonerate him

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Another man was convicted in a shooting on June 17, 2004, that left three Alabama police officers dead, but 44-year-old Nathaniel Woods will be executed for the crime Thursday if the Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey does not intervene, civil rights advocates contend. Woods was convicted in the deaths of Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm III, and Charles Bennett, but his attorneys are arguing that he was denied effective counsel at trial. “Mr. Woods is poor, could not afford counsel and was appointed an attorney who abandoned him in the middle of the appeal of his conviction and death sentence,” the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative reported. “His case has never been adequately reviewed by either state or federal courts. Mr. Woods was not the trigger-person in this case – he was only convicted of being an accomplice – so there are serious questions about his culpability.”

Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, children of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., shared social media messages yesterday encouraging people to sign a letter to Ivey asking her to stay Woods’ execution. "I stand with hundreds of thousands of Americans across Alabama and the nation, pleading with you not to execute Nathaniel Woods," Mr. King wrote on Tuesday. "In just 2 days, your state, and the state I was born in, is set to kill a man who is very likely innocent." Fifty-five years ago, he said in a letter to Ivey, his father led people and saw them killed and beaten in the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to fight for their right to vote. "Under your watch, Alabama is about to produce yet another tragic injustice," King said. "It is about time we learn from our past, and be on the right side of history."

WE NEED YOUR HELP. Nate Woods is about to be executed in Alabama. This is an injustice, and we need to make sure the public is aware. Please retweet, tag @GovernorKayIvey, and use the hashtag #SaveNate. This is my letter to the Governor after she denied my phone call. pic.twitter.com/JNUIMhxV4O March 3, 2020

Judge Emily Marks rejected Woods' request for a stay of execution and dismissed his case Monday after the inmate also argued that he had been given an earlier execution date because he refused to participate in a new method of execution by nitrogen hypoxia, according toThe Birmingham News. The judge, however, spelled out different reasoning in her order. “While a death row inmate may challenge the constitutionality of his execution through a civil action, a stay ‘is not available as a matter of right,’ even if execution is imminent,” she wrote. “Based on the foregoing principles, a stay of execution is not warranted.”

Marks also wrote, “Despite ongoing litigation in this Court when his execution date was set, Woods waited until February 24, 2020—ten days before his scheduled execution—to file his motion for a stay of execution. Woods could have requested a stay in the weeks prior... Instead, Woods waited ten additional days after his request to the Alabama Supreme Court was denied, filing his motion to stay the week before his scheduled execution. Woods has not offered, and the Court has not found, a justification for the last-minute nature of his motion. As a result, Woods’ motion is due to be denied based on its untimeliness alone.” He is scheduled to die at 6 PM at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama.

It wouldn’t be the first time this element of timeliness has cost someone his life. Keith “Bo” Tharpe, a black man whom a racist juror helped convict, was left in prison until he died from complications related to cancer earlier this year. His case made it to the Supreme Court, where Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a writ, “Before this Court, Tharpe argues that he could not have raised his racial-bias claim in a motion for new trial or on direct appeal because he did not know—indeed, could not have known—of the predicate facts of the claim at that time. … If preserved, that argument would have force. But Tharpe did not make this argument before the District Court until a footnote in his reply brief in the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure.” The Supreme Court elected not to hear Tharpe’s appeal. “As this may be the end of the road for Tharpe’s juror-bias claim, however, we should not look away from the magnitude of the potential injustice that procedural barriers are shielding from judicial review,” Sotomayer wrote. “Tharpe has uncovered truly striking evidence of juror bias.”

