Accuracy over speed: Patience is a virtue for election watchers eager for California primary results

On Tuesday, California held its top-two primary, which sends the two candidates with the most votes to the general election regardless of party, but it may be a while before we know exactly who will advance to November. There are quite literally millions of ballots left to count—likely 2 million or more—meaning the margins in any race can shift materially in the coming days and weeks. This, in turn, means that we should be especially careful about trying to draw conclusions based on the incomplete results we have now.

So why does the count in California take as long as it does? There’s a simple, and very good, reason: The state has taken major steps to increase voter participation over the years by making it easier to vote. In particular, most voters now cast ballots by mail from the convenience of their homes. Importantly, officials are required to accepted ballots if they're received up to three days after Election Day so long as they are postmarked and mailed by Election Day.

That means that a significant share of votes will not be tallied until days or possibly even weeks after Election Day. We saw the effects of this vividly in the 2018 midterms, when a number of Democrats in key races found themselves trailing on election night but later went on to take the lead and secure victory.

This has provided fodder for Republican conspiracists making baseless claims that Democrats are “stealing” elections—the NRCC’s chair just this week regurgitated such nonsense. Unhelpfully, many media sites and the California Secretary of State’s own website confuse matters by saying that “100%” of precincts have reported after election night, figures that appear to only take into account tallies from actual in-person voting sites (and a problem that could be easily remedied).

But the simple reality is that only accuracy, not speed, matters when it comes to counting votes, and there are good reasons why the late vote tends to favor Democrats. One key factor is that younger voters, who lean to the left, are more likely to mail in their ballots later. In addition, voters in this year’s Democratic primary were especially likely to hold on to their ballots until the very last minute because of the extreme volatility in the presidential contest, especially over the last week.

So once all the votes are in, there’s a decent chance that some margins will shrink, and even that some candidates who are currently leading no longer will be. In fact, we’ve already seen this in the 21st Congressional District, where Republican David Valadao led Democratic Rep. TJ Cox 56-34 on Tuesday night but by the next day had seen that edge slip to 53-36.

And note as well that California is not the only state where large numbers of votes are counted after Election Day. Particularly out west, voting by mail has become very popular if not universal, so places like Arizona, Utah, and Oregon also regularly see sizable late counts, while states across the country have made it easier for at least some voters to cast an absentee ballot by mail.

However much election watchers might grumble about not knowing the results immediately, Californians at least seem quite happy with their current arrangements: In a recent poll, 64% said they prefer having easier options for voting, even if takes longer to tally the votes. The rest of us are simply going to have to display the same patience.

