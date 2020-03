Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 13:02 Hits: 2

A Russian court has fined opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) for failing to register as a foreign agent under a controversial Russian law.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kremlin-critic-navalny-s-group-fined-for-failing-to-register-as-foreign-agent/30470309.html