Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:53 Hits: 4

The relentless spread of COVID-19 in Iran has eroded public trust in the authorities' ability to contain the transmission of the virus. The growing distrust presents a huge challenge for the Iranian government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-iranians-lose-trust-in-government-as-virus-spreads/a-52651804?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf