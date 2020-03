Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:56 Hits: 4

Decades of exposure to gas flaring by the foreign oil refineries in Niger Delta has harmed the health of residents. The thick plumes of toxic smoke are their constant reminder of an industry that gives them nothing more.

