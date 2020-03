Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 17:03 Hits: 5

As the EU's top diplomats met to discuss tensions with Ankara, Josep Borrell said NATO or the UN should implement a no-fly zone. Turkey has opened its borders, seeking support for its military efforts in Syria.

