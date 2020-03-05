Does Polanski's César award highlight a deep problem in French society?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 14:08 Hits: 3

The elite world of French cinema is divided over the 45th César Awards ceremony, the French equivalent of the Oscars. A movie by the controversial and divisive Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski won three awards, including the coveted Best Director prize. This was a bitter pill to swallow for many, including feminist groups who had called for a boycott of the ceremony. The incident once again ignited a fierce debate about the question of "separating the man from the artist". Does this episode highlight a deep-rooted problem in French society? And are things slowly starting to change?

