Food, water and masks: South Korea’s COVID-19 quarantine kits

With more than 5,000 identified cases of the COVID-19 virus, South Korea has the second-largest number of infections in the world. In an attempt to stop the epidemic from spreading, the government has launched an aggressive testing campaign – around 110,000 people have been screened so far, according to the website Worldometer. The government is also providing support and assistance to those in quarantine. Our team spoke to two South Korean residents about the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200305-south-korea-coronavirus-COVID-19-kits-masks

