Elizabeth Warren to end presidential bid

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:55 Hits: 4

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential bid, The New York Times reports, confirmed by MSNBC. According to the Times, Warren will inform her staff of her plans later Thursday morning.

This is a blow to all of us who had hoped that the Democratic Party and nation could build on what it did by electing the first black president in 2008 and nominating its first woman in 2016 and not have an old white guy be our 2020 standard-bearer. After the most exciting and diverse field of candidates to start the process, that's what we're down to.

Nevertheless, we'll persist and win, just like she wants us to. This is what she told us after the voting on Super Tuesday: "Here's my advice: Cast a vote that will make you proud. […] Cast a vote from your heart. Vote for the person you think will make the best president of the United States." That will surely guide her decisions going forward.

3. The NYT is reporting that Warren doesn't plan on endorsing when she speaks to the press later today. I'm not surprised, I've been told that IF she endorses it'll be after a serious political/policy discussion and negotiation with Biden and Sanders. March 5, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1924579