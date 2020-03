Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 11:20 Hits: 1

Several mosques in Dushanbe have asked worshippers to not attend Friday Prayers as a precaution against the spreading of the coronavirus in mostly Muslim Tajikstan, which has yet to register a confirmed case.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/some-mosques-in-dushanbe-suspend-mass-prayers-to-keep-coronavirus-at-bay/30468240.html