Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 12:40 Hits: 1

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called a general election for April 26, which most opposition parties are expected to boycott over corruption and complaints of a lack of democratic freedoms in the Balkan nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbian-president-vucic-election-april-26/30468387.html