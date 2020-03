Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 03:36 Hits: 5

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the coronavirus outbreak has eliminated hopes of stronger economic growth in 2020 and will likely cap output gains to the lowest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

