Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 22:26 Hits: 3

The EU has advised the 12,500 migrants gathered at the Greek border that "illegal crossings will not be tolerated." France's top diplomat accused Ankara of "blackmail" after Turkey decided to open its borders to Europe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-strongly-rejects-turkey-s-use-of-migrants-at-border/a-52640976?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf