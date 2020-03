Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 08:57 Hits: 11

As violence escalates in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Russia believes it is in a stronger position for talks — yet it also has much at stake.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/idlib-crisis-the-high-stakes-for-turkey-and-russia/a-52645101?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf