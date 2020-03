Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 09:13 Hits: 8

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems is a very serious concern as Washington considers what support to offer over Syria's Idlib, the U.S. special representative for the region James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

