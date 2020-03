Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 04:36 Hits: 7

The Netherlands will put four people on trial next week over the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, giving families hope of justice even if the suspects are not in the dock.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-trial-seeks-justice-for-mh17-families-12504534