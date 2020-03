Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 03:39 Hits: 4

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused Russia of violating the Treaty on Open Skies, saying Moscow has been blocking the United States from conducting flights over the Baltic Sea city of Kaliningrad and near Georgia that are permitted by the agreement.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/esper-accuses-russia-violating-open-skies-treaty/30469526.html