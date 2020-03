Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 03:43 Hits: 5

After months of financial troubles, British airline Flybe has finally entered administration. The bankrupt airline was in 100-million-pound bailout talks with the UK government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-airline-flybe-enters-administration/a-52644381?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf