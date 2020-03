Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 04:05 Hits: 7

The Peruvian diplomat led the United Nations for 10 years, overseeing the Iraq-Iran war and the collapse of the Soviet Union. He died at the age of 100 in his home country, where he also served as prime minister.

