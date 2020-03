Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 08:15 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: All 179 crew members of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) KD Lekiu have been screened for Covid-19 upon arriving at the Sepanggar naval base here on Thursday (March 5).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/05/179-kd-lekiu-crew-members-screened-for-covid-19-after-arriving-at-sepanggar-naval-base