Republicans once again turn their eyes to college campuses in the war on voting

Republican voter suppression: It’s not just about people of color. College students are also a frequent target of voter suppression efforts, because they’re seen as another group undesirably likely to vote for Democrats.

Every election cycle we see that Republican battle to make it more difficult for college students to vote playing out across the country, and 2020 is no exception. One restriction in place in some states like Tennessee is that student IDs are left out of voter ID laws. Gun licenses, on the other hand, are accepted in Tennessee.

A bill has been introduced in the Tennessee legislature to require early voting locations at colleges and universities with more than 8,000 students. But, of course, the bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled legislature, leaving students with the challenge of getting to off-campus polling places, with their non-student identification in hand.

In New Hampshire, there’s a court battle over a law effectively placing a poll tax on college students—a battle that, even if students are legally allowed to vote in the state in November, risks confusing many about what their rights are.

In Arizona, student IDs aren’t allowed (although neither are gun licenses), and a state Republican is pushing a law to prevent students from using their college dormitories as a voting address. That effort comes as Arizona will be a major battleground state for both the presidency and the Senate.

This is about blocking votes from people likely to vote for Democrats, pure and simple. Republicans don’t want to try to win votes, they just want to keep people—young people, black people, Latino people, poor people—from voting at all. Too often, they succeed. The fight in 2020 will be to push back on those efforts successfully enough to roll back anti-democratic laws in 2021.

