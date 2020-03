Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 01:21 Hits: 7

by Madhav Joshi, University of Notre Dame After 18 months of negotiations, the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal on Feb. 29. It is expected that the deal…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/why-theres-no-easy-exit-for-the-us-in-afghanistan/