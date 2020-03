Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 01:58 Hits: 5

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was clearly livid Wednesday night as he tore into President Donald Trump’s botched handling of ongoing coronavirus crisis on his show “All In.” He explained that the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/the-federal-government-is-failing-msnbc-host-spits-fire-as-he-details-trumps-ignorance-and-inept-outbreak-response/