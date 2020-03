Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 02:15 Hits: 5

Jonathan T. Fluharty-Jaidee, West Virginia University Editor’s note: The Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 2 to calm investors worried the unfolding coronavirus…

