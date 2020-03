Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 02:54 Hits: 8

The average temperature in winter was more than 3 degrees warmer than the average in the years between 1980 and 2010. For the first time, not a single German vineyard was able to produce local delicacy "ice wine."

