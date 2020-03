Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 01:58 Hits: 6

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

