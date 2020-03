Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 02:13 Hits: 6

The death toll in the United States from the new coronavirus rose to 11 on Wednesday, as lawmakers in Congress agreed to provide more than $8 billion to fight the rapidly spreading disease.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200305-usa-california-coronavirus-covid19-congress-funding-epidemic-state-of-emergency